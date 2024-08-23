V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Up to $46.83

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.83, but opened at $50.01. V2X shares last traded at $49.86, with a volume of 43,955 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, May 17th.

V2X Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -424.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of V2X

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V2X by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V2X by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 202,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 26,937 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of V2X by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V2X by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of V2X by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

See Also

