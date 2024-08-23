Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 10,184 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $334,849.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00.

RingCentral Price Performance

NYSE RNG opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,139,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after acquiring an additional 825,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,998,000 after acquiring an additional 538,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,991,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,626,000 after acquiring an additional 273,109 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,816,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after acquiring an additional 365,738 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,606,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,309,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNG. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RNG

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.