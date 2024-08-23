Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.72.

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1,422.7% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after buying an additional 8,022,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Vale by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,152,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,969 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 3,952.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,343,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,060 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 110.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vale by 27.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,853,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vale has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.3698 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 64.09%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

