Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB) Shares Up 0.4%

Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.