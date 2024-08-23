Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5989 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VLYPO opened at $24.67 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

