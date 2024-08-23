Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of VLYPP opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $23.92.
About Valley National Bancorp
