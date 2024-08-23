Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLYPP opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

