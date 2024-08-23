Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Value Line worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Value Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.84. Value Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

Value Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

