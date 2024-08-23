Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $216.91

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $216.91 and last traded at $216.84, with a volume of 4998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.35.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.14 and its 200-day moving average is $203.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,608,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 59.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

