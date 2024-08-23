Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,729,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,550,000 after buying an additional 228,537 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,342,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 152,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,742,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,523,000 after purchasing an additional 121,641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,392,000 after purchasing an additional 106,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,672,000 after buying an additional 42,762 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPL stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $77.64.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

