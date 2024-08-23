Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 221.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after buying an additional 582,123 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 979.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 102,798 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $201.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.68. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

