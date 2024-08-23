Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV) Trading Down 0.7%

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$134.43 and last traded at C$134.70. 177,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 216,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$135.68.
Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$133.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$127.75.
