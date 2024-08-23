Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$97.41 and last traded at C$97.62. 1,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$98.07.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.77.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.