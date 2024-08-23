Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$101.26 and last traded at C$101.28. Approximately 28,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 46,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$102.19.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$100.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.55.

