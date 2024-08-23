Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPU. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $163.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

