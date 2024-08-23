Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Trading Up 18.6%

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 10,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 9,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Varta Trading Up 18.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.19.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

