Ventas (VTR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ventas (NYSE: VTR):

8/9/2024 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/9/2024 – Ventas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Ventas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Ventas had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $54.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Ventas had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of -311.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

Get Ventas Inc alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,554. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in Ventas by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 30.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 1,247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 459,689 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.