Ventum Cap Mkts Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU)

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for enCore Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Separately, Ventum Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

enCore Energy Trading Down 8.4 %

CVE EU opened at C$4.35 on Friday. enCore Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.25 and a 52 week high of C$6.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$803.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other enCore Energy news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total transaction of C$70,513.60. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.