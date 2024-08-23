Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on Ur-Energy Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ur-Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.27.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

URG opened at $1.04 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $374.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $101,394.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $101,529.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ur-Energy news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $89,524.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at $979,651.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $101,394.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,529.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,879 shares of company stock worth $279,266. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

