Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on Ur-Energy Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

TSE URE opened at C$1.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$507.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$2.72. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$121,402.00. In other news, Director James Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total value of C$122,300.09. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$121,402.00. Insiders have sold 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $382,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

