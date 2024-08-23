Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on Ur-Energy Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
Ur-Energy Trading Down 4.8 %
TSE URE opened at C$1.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$507.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$2.72. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
