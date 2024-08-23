Ventum Financial Trims IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Target Price to C$6.00

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Ventum Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ISO has been the topic of several other reports. Haywood Securities upgraded IsoEnergy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of IsoEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$5.50 price objective on IsoEnergy and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of IsoEnergy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.33.

IsoEnergy stock opened at C$3.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$689.24 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.02. IsoEnergy has a 1 year low of C$2.34 and a 1 year high of C$5.40.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

