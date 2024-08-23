Veracity Capital LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 48,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $448.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

