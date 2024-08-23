Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veracyte from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

VCYT stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.27 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 20,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $658,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 20,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $658,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at $808,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,514. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Veracyte by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

