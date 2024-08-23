Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $3,241,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 4,660.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Veralto by 964.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion and a PE ratio of 32.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average of $94.98. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

