VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.2 %

VRSN stock opened at $180.07 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.38.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

