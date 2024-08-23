Veronique Gabai-Pinsky Sells 1,500 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IPAR opened at $122.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.18. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $156.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,054,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,718,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 50.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 106,044 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 253,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

