Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.20 and last traded at $76.44. Approximately 1,887,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,762,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VRT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

