Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Trading Down 2%

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 22,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Victoria Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

About Victoria

(Get Free Report)

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.