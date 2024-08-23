VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.81

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.81 and traded as high as $71.54. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $70.84, with a volume of 233 shares changing hands.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.11.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.50%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile
