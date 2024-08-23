VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.81

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.81 and traded as high as $71.54. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $70.84, with a volume of 233 shares changing hands.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.50%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

