Videndum (LON:VID) Trading 0.1% Higher

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 349.50 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 338 ($4.39). Approximately 309,467 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 119,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337.50 ($4.39).

VID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Videndum from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 450 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 311.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 305.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £318.36 million, a PE ratio of -1,408.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

