Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Trading Down 0.9%

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.04 and last traded at $55.04. 29,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 18,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

The stock has a market cap of $583.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51.

Institutional Trading of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 134,439 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

