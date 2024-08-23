Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $581.62

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 581.62 ($7.56) and traded as low as GBX 576 ($7.48). Vietnam Enterprise shares last traded at GBX 580 ($7.54), with a volume of 386,075 shares.

Vietnam Enterprise Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -630.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 581.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 586.67. The company has a current ratio of 500.97, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Vietnam Enterprise Company Profile

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

