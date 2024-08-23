Viking (NYSE:VIK) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VIK. Melius Research started coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

VIK opened at $33.19 on Thursday. Viking has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $718.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.70 million. Research analysts predict that Viking will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Viking during the second quarter worth $68,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Viking during the second quarter worth $68,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Viking in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

