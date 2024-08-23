Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $20.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

VIPS opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,333,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 20.3% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,737,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,117 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after buying an additional 2,273,198 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 155.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,483,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,347,000 after buying an additional 2,117,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

