Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,839 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $83.30 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

