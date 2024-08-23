Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

