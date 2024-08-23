Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.97 and last traded at $32.97. 213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

Vonovia Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38.

Vonovia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.