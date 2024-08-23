Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised Vornado Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 226.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 15,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 200,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

