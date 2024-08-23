W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $58.67 to $57.33 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 699,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,997,000 after acquiring an additional 109,864 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $269,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

