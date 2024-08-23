Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.09. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 372,026 shares traded.

Wallbridge Mining Trading Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

