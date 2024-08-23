Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WRBY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Warby Parker stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $267,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $267,681.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 76,582 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,275,090.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $202,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock valued at $91,938,722. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Warby Parker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in Warby Parker by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 408,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Warby Parker by 10.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Warby Parker by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Warby Parker by 79.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

