Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Rating Increased to Outperform at JMP Securities

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.30% from the stock’s previous close.

WRBY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

Warby Parker Stock Down 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:WRBY opened at $13.86 on Friday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 76,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,275,090.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Warby Parker by 79.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

