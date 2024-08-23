Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Up to $58.24

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.24, but opened at $60.10. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $59.66, with a volume of 109,399 shares trading hands.

HCC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 26,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

