Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Up to $458.55

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $458.55, but opened at $474.99. Watsco shares last traded at $475.00, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.
Watsco Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $463.67 and a 200-day moving average of $436.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter.
Watsco Announces Dividend
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
