Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,219,000 after purchasing an additional 322,472 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,480,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,386,000 after buying an additional 94,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,504,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 841,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69,502 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

