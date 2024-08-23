Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vima LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

