Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. American National Bank purchased a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in UGI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $24.49 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -365.84%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

