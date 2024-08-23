Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Chewy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Price Performance

NYSE:CHWY opened at $26.33 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 146.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

