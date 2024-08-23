Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 9,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at $59,555,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.6 %

GPK opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.