Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 606.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88. The company has a market cap of $369.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

