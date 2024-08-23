Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Trimble stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.74. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

